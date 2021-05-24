Oklahoma family shares foster care experience

KENEFIC, Okla. (KXII) - May is National Foster Care Month. Thousands of kids in Texas and Oklahoma are waiting for their forever home. A foster family shares their experience in fostering, and when they expect their family to grow again.

“These children have blessed me way more than I ever could’ve blessed them,” said foster mom, Joanna Arms.

The Arms family of Kenefic, Oklahoma began fostering 5 years ago. Since then they’ve brought over 30 kids into their home.

“We’ve adopted 3 girls, and we are currently fostering 4 siblings with the intention of adoption, hopefully within the next month or two. So we will be a family of 11,” said Joanna.

13-year-old Chloe and 14-year-old twins Sadie and Sophie were in the foster care system for years before finding their forever home.

“Before that we didn’t know what to do. When we got here we were like we’re happy, and then they adopted us, we got even more happy because we were in foster care for a long time. For 6 years, for a long time,” said Sadie Arms.

“I am amazed every day at how my biological children are blessed and changed and nurtured by these kids,” said Joanna.

The Arms’ biological kids, 6-year-old Amelia and 2-year-old Eli, say their sisters are their best friends.

“It’s kinda like you’re making new friends. Just have fun, and be kind and have fun,” said Amelia Arms.

There are around 7,500 kids in Oklahoma Department of Human Services custody and over 27,000 in Texas Department of Family and Protective Services care.

They say fostering isn’t for the faint of heart, and there are other ways to support foster care.

“Please support a foster family. We have so much on our plates, more than normal families. We have court, we have case workers, CASA visits, extra doctors appointments, specialists appointments,” said Joanna.

But the challenges are worth it.

“Yes you’re gonna get attached, but these kids deserve it, they need it, and it’s the best thing that you can ever do,” said Joanna.

Foster and adoption information can be found here.

