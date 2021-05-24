Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Oklahoma prosecutor argues that McGirt is not retroactive

Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff wants the state court to stop dismissal of the...
Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff wants the state court to stop dismissal of the second-degree murder conviction of Clifton Parish for the 2010 beating and shooting death of Robert Strickland.(OK.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma appeals court has agreed to consider a prosecutor’s assertion that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state lacks jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims were tribal citizens is not retroactive.

Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff says a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in a separate case found the Supreme Court did not apply its ruling retroactively.

Matloff wants the state court to stop dismissal of the second-degree murder conviction of Clifton Parish for the 2010 beating and shooting death of Robert Strickland. Federal prosecutors have charged Parish with murder in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairiland High School senior makes school history by attending an Ivy League after graduation
Prairiland senior makes school history by first student to attend an Ivy League
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
Atoka Trial Riders Arena hosted for the first time ever the Atoka Pro Rodeo
Local rodeo legend hosts first Atoka Pro Rodeo
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank.
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank

Latest News

Federal agents swarmed the Tiger King Park in Thackerville on May 17, 2021.
Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed
A Memorial Day Ceremony in Ardmore is announced to take place Friday at the Ardmore Veterans...
Memorial Day ceremony planned at Ardmore Veterans Center Friday
The Michelin Ardmore Manufacturing Plant held a career fair in Ardmore today to expand the...
Michelin career fair in Ardmore aims to expand Southern Oklahoma workforce
Ardmore’s Family entertainment center, the clubhouse held a summer spectacular event to welcome...
Ardmore clubhouse kicks off Summer Spectacular