One person taken to hospital after Sherman rollover wreck

By Nina Quatrino
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman officers say water on the highway caused a rollover crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.

They say it happened just before noon, on U.S. HWY 75 near Akers Road in South Sherman.

A red SUV was headed north on the highway, when the driver lost control, hit the barrier and flipped.

Police say only one car was involved.

The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

