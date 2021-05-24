PETA wants to join lawsuit against Tiger King Park

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - PETA filed a motion asking to join the lawsuit against Jeff Lowe’s Tiger King Park in Thackerville as a co-plaintiff.

The case against Jeff and Lauren Lowe accuses the couple of not properly feeding the big cats, not giving them veterinary care when needed, and not giving them necessary shelter during bad weather.

“PETA celebrates the government confiscation of all the big cats at Tiger King Park, and it’s gratifying to see Jeff Lowe finally face consequences for his animal abuse,” Asher Smith, PETA’s Director of Litigation, said.

Smith said if they are successful in the lawsuit, PETA hopes to take all the remaining animals from Lowe.

“PETA is pursuing a legal argument, in addition to its claims under the Endangered Species Act, that Jeff Lowe’s cruelty against animals constitutes a public nuisance to the community because these animals are routinely abused and housed in unsafe conditions.,” Smith said.

News 12 spoke to Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham Monday morning, who said he visited the Lowe’s park Friday with the game warden.

Grisham said he looked at the horses.. Goats … and farm animals. Grisham said they weren’t in the best of health but were nowhere near the legal standard for neglect.

Smith says PETA disagrees.

“Deceased animal carcasses, rotting food, fecal matter, just strewn to strewn about the facility,” Smith said. “It not only smells terrible, but it poses a physical risk to everyone in the vicinity because that kind of debris and feces and animal carcasses attract flies.”

Jeff Lowe declined an interview but told News 12 he is meeting with lawyers.

