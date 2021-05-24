Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

PETA wants to join lawsuit against Tiger King Park

Federal agents swarmed the Tiger King Park in Thackerville on Monday afternoon.
Federal agents swarmed the Tiger King Park in Thackerville on Monday afternoon.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - PETA filed a motion asking to join the lawsuit against Jeff Lowe’s Tiger King Park in Thackerville as a co-plaintiff.

The case against Jeff and Lauren Lowe accuses the couple of not properly feeding the big cats, not giving them veterinary care when needed, and not giving them necessary shelter during bad weather.

“PETA celebrates the government confiscation of all the big cats at Tiger King Park, and it’s gratifying to see Jeff Lowe finally face consequences for his animal abuse,” Asher Smith, PETA’s Director of Litigation, said.

Smith said if they are successful in the lawsuit, PETA hopes to take all the remaining animals from Lowe.

“PETA is pursuing a legal argument, in addition to its claims under the Endangered Species Act, that Jeff Lowe’s cruelty against animals constitutes a public nuisance to the community because these animals are routinely abused and housed in unsafe conditions.,” Smith said.

News 12 spoke to Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham Monday morning, who said he visited the Lowe’s park Friday with the game warden.

Grisham said he looked at the horses.. Goats … and farm animals. Grisham said they weren’t in the best of health but were nowhere near the legal standard for neglect.

Smith says PETA disagrees.

“Deceased animal carcasses, rotting food, fecal matter, just strewn to strewn about the facility,” Smith said. “It not only smells terrible, but it poses a physical risk to everyone in the vicinity because that kind of debris and feces and animal carcasses attract flies.”

Jeff Lowe declined an interview but told News 12 he is meeting with lawyers.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairiland High School senior makes school history by attending an Ivy League after graduation
Prairiland senior makes school history by first student to attend an Ivy League
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
Atoka Trial Riders Arena hosted for the first time ever the Atoka Pro Rodeo
Local rodeo legend hosts first Atoka Pro Rodeo
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank.
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank

Latest News

Federal agents swarmed the Tiger King Park in Thackerville on May 17, 2021.
Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed
Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff wants the state court to stop dismissal of the...
Oklahoma prosecutor argues that McGirt is not retroactive
A Memorial Day Ceremony in Ardmore is announced to take place Friday at the Ardmore Veterans...
Memorial Day ceremony planned at Ardmore Veterans Center Friday
The Michelin Ardmore Manufacturing Plant held a career fair in Ardmore today to expand the...
Michelin career fair in Ardmore aims to expand Southern Oklahoma workforce