Hit-and-Miss Rain Continues Tuesday

Drier weather with scattered sunshine mid-week, portions of the Holiday weekend will be dry
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Weather Aware for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday, more of the same, pockets of heavy rain, ponding on roads, lightning. However, coverage will be scattered and some areas won’t get a lot of rain this go-round.

Winds running from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph, keeping it very humid in our skies. Water vapor imagery shows an unstable flow with numerous embedded waves, each will bring a shot of rain during the next few days. Lowest rain potential appears to be Wednesday-Thursday.

A series of weak waves generates several bouts of showers/thunderstorms late week, Thursday night through Saturday. An upper ridge builds over Texoma during the weekend and it looks we’ll have dry skies for Sunday with only a low chance of a late-day shower or storm on Monday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 20% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 20% Thunderstorms

Thursday Night: 60% Thunderstorms

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms

Saturday:  50% Thunderstorms

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Memorial Day: 20% Late-Day Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

