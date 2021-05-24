Texoma Softball and Baseball Playoff Pairings - May 26-29

(KXII) - Here is a list of playoff pairings for the remaining Texoma baseball and softball teams.

Baseball:

Gunter vs. Elysian Fields

Game 1: Wednesday @ Brook Hill 7:00

Game 2: Thursday @ Brook Hill 7:00

Game 3: Saturday @ Community 5:00

Lindsay vs. Crawford @ Brock

Game 1: Thursday 5:00

Game 2: Follows game 1

Game 3: Saturday @ 1:00

Dodd City vs. Hubbard

Date, Time, and Location TBD

Softball:

Dodd City vs. D’Hanis - June 1st @ McCombs Field in Austin (State Semi-Finals)

