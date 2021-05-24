Texoma Softball and Baseball Playoff Pairings - May 26-29
(KXII) - Here is a list of playoff pairings for the remaining Texoma baseball and softball teams.
Baseball:
Gunter vs. Elysian Fields
Game 1: Wednesday @ Brook Hill 7:00
Game 2: Thursday @ Brook Hill 7:00
Game 3: Saturday @ Community 5:00
Lindsay vs. Crawford @ Brock
Game 1: Thursday 5:00
Game 2: Follows game 1
Game 3: Saturday @ 1:00
Dodd City vs. Hubbard
Date, Time, and Location TBD
Softball:
Dodd City vs. D’Hanis - June 1st @ McCombs Field in Austin (State Semi-Finals)
