Ardmore bank robbed, 2 in custody
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Simmons Bank on North Commerce Street.
Ardmore Police say they have two suspects in custody, as well as a vehicle involved in the crime.
Police are still investigating and interviewing the suspects, who have not been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.
