Ardmore bank robbed, 2 in custody

Ardmore Police confirm the Simmons Bank on N. Commerce was robbed Tuesday morning.
Ardmore Police confirm the Simmons Bank on N. Commerce was robbed Tuesday morning.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Ardmore Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Simmons Bank on North Commerce Street.

Ardmore Police say they have two suspects in custody, as well as a vehicle involved in the crime.

Police are still investigating and interviewing the suspects, who have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

