Ardmore bank robbed, 2 in custody

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Ardmore Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Simmons Bank on North Commerce Street.

Ardmore Police say they have two suspects in custody, as well as a vehicle involved in the crime.

Police are still investigating and interviewing the suspects, who have not been identified.

