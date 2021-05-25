Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Former Grayson coach Tadlock gets lifetime contract at Texas Tech

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
(KXII) - Former Grayson Vikings baseball coach Tim Tadlock got at lifetime contract at Texas Tech.

The new deal for Tadlock is believed to be make him one of the top five highest paid coaches in college baseball.

Texas Tech Athletic Director, and former Sherman Bearcat, Kirby Hocutt was able to get the deal done to keep Tadlock in Lubbock.

