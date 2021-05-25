Grayson practices at nationals

(KXII) - The Grayson softball team has made it out to Yuma Arizona to begin the National Tournament on Tuesday.

Grayson will face John Logan College in the opening round. The Lady Vikings got in some good work on Monday as they practiced on the field they will be playing on for the tournament.

“Our thing the past three days has been to just relax and go through your positions like you have been,” Grayson pitcher Dylann Kaderka said. “Just keep on playing softball the way we have this whole season.”

“It’s very hot, it’s Arizona,” Grayson outfielder JT Smith said. “It’s nice to get acclimated a little more than the past couple of days and to be able to practice on the field we’ll be playing on tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.