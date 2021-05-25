Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Grayson practices at nationals

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - The Grayson softball team has made it out to Yuma Arizona to begin the National Tournament on Tuesday.

Grayson will face John Logan College in the opening round. The Lady Vikings got in some good work on Monday as they practiced on the field they will be playing on for the tournament.

“Our thing the past three days has been to just relax and go through your positions like you have been,” Grayson pitcher Dylann Kaderka said. “Just keep on playing softball the way we have this whole season.”

“It’s very hot, it’s Arizona,” Grayson outfielder JT Smith said. “It’s nice to get acclimated a little more than the past couple of days and to be able to practice on the field we’ll be playing on tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairiland High School senior makes school history by attending an Ivy League after graduation
Prairiland senior makes school history by first student to attend an Ivy League
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank.
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank
Atoka Trial Riders Arena hosted for the first time ever the Atoka Pro Rodeo
Local rodeo legend hosts first Atoka Pro Rodeo

Latest News

Gunter prepares for region semifinals
Gunter ready for regional semifinals
Tadlock gets lifetime contract with Texas Tech
Former Grayson coach Tadlock gets lifetime contract at Texas Tech
Gunter prepares for region semifinals
Gunter prepares for region semifinals
Tadlock gets lifetime contract with Texas Tech
Tadlock gets lifetime contract with Texas Tech