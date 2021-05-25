Man with Texoma ties charged by feds for participating in Capitol riots

Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - Through surveillance video from Jan. 6 on the day of the riot at the US Capitol building the FBI was able to identify a former Durant and Boswell man as part of the crowd that stormed the building.

Vic Williams even made a post on Facebook the day the group stormed the Capitol posing on the outside steps with supporters of former President Donald Trump behind him captioned “we are America.”

In the post he called the group “American patriots who were voicing their concern and anger about what they called a war against democracy.

Williams posted a video to Facebook describing that day and what happened and said in the wake of the 2020 election results “America was on her knees and the executioner is standing behind her ready to slit her throat.”

In a criminal complaint filed in US district court for Washington DC on May 10 Williams acknowledged posting pictures and videos from that day to his Facebook account. He said gaining access to the Capitol grounds involved climbing up a wall and scaffolding.

Williams is among a group of just under 500 people from all over the country arrested in connection to the storming of the Captiol.

Williams’ charges include entering and remaining on restricted grounds, engaging in disruptive conduct and two charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Captiol Grounds.

Williams is the second person with Texoma ties we’ve told you about that has been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.

A 22-year-old Savoy man was arrested back in January for his role in the Capitol siege.

