Nationwide chlorine shortage hitting local pool supply stores

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - With Memorial Day weekend coming up, pools are preparing to open and kick off the summer season.

But if you’re planning to dive in, there’s something you need to watch out for: a nationwide chlorine shortage.

In August, a chemical fire broke out at a manufacturing plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Local pool stores say it was the main source that made the chemicals used in chlorine tablets, which decreased supply.

Plus, more people bought pools during the pandemic, which increased demand.

“You can’t find them. They’re gone,” said Sherri Corbett, office manager at Texoma Fire and Pool Supplies in Denison.

Corbett’s talking about chlorine tablets.

“I am not getting anything. I mean we’re dead, everybody’s dead in the water,” Corbett said.

She still hasn’t received her tablet order from the end of last summer.

That’s when the fire happened at the Louisiana plant.

But she says for her store, the rush for tablets happened after February’s winter freeze.

“I have stuff at my house that I was bringing here to get to my customers to fix their pools,” Corbett said.

She says typically during this time of year, her store would be stocked.

Now, vendors only give two 50 pound buckets per order, each with 35 to 40 tablets.

On top of the shortage, the cost went from $110 to $200 a bucket.

“I’ve lost a lot of business because of this,” Corbett said.

She’s having to send her customers elsewhere.

But other local pool supply stores were also hit.

“We went from like, I think we had 80 50-pound tabs and in two days, we sold them all,” said Kyle Butler, owner of Butler Pools and Spas in Denison.

Butler said he’s never seen anything like this.

“Our distributors are completely out of chlorine right now. They have none,” Butler said.

When word got out of the shortage earlier this year, even Dallas pool companies were coming to buy from him.

He said many customers stocked up for the summer, but many others still won’t have tablets.

Both stores say they still have shock, but as of now, no word on when their vendors will get chlorine again.

“It’s going to get kind of bad once summer hits. It’s not good,” Butler said.

To go around the need for chlorine, many people are turning to salt water systems or using liquid bleach.

Corbett said her metroplex vendors told her it could be six to eight months until they’re restocked.

