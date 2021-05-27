As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Earlier Wednesday morning the U.S. Supreme agreed to let Oklahoma keep Shaun Bosse on death row while they reconsider a case that could give him a second chance at freedom.

It’s just the latest in a long line of cases stemming from that U.S. Supreme court “McGirt” ruling.

For one Texoma family it has turned their world upside down, but now they are hanging onto the hope that they won’t have to go through another trial.

Trina Sheffield is the sister of the late Scotty Sheffield, who was killed almost two decades ago, but his killer’s murder conviction was overturned earlier this month, and the feds picked up his case.

“It just opened up this pain for our family, like we thought we were done, we thought the trial was over and we thought that everybody got what they were supposed to get but obviously not now we have to go through it all over again,” Sheffield said.

Kevin Cross was convicted of murder in state court and got life without parole.

He’s currently being tried in federal court due to being a member of Choctaw Nation and the murder occurring in Choctaw Territory.

On Wednesday, the U.S. The Supreme Court agreed to reconsider the case of another killer, and that could mean that Cross, and dozens of other convicts could remain in state custody.

“This is a positive sign in my opinion,” District Attorney Craig Ladd said.

Ladd has had several convictions in his area dropped due to the McGirt ruling.

“Well I don’t agree with the opinion, I think that it’s a flawed opinion. I don’t believe that half of Oklahoma is still an Indian Reservation and has been for the last hundred years. I agree with the descent in that opinion and it was a 5-4 decision,” Ladd said.

The ruling for McGirt was a 5-4 decision, but one judge who voted in favor of it, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September, has now been replaced by new judge Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“Well hopefully they can reverse McGirt, that would be ideal in my opinion,” Ladd said.

Sheffield also wishes that the McGirt ruling never happened because for the second time, her family has to listen to the killing of her brother from 15 years ago.

“It’s just hard on families because it brings back memories and bad feelings and you know all kinds of stuff for the family members that they shouldn’t have to go through again. That’s the worst thing all about it, you think something is written in stone and here they come and bust it open and you know everything is crazy again,” Sheffield said.

Cross has been charged with both murder, and kidnapping resulting in death, he faces either life in federal prison or possibly the death penalty.

Sheffield said she hopes that Cross gets convicted again.

She plans to be in court every time he appears to support her late brother.

