Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The daughter of a Texoma facing federal charges for his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol Building said she “doesn’t think (her dad) should be punished.”

“I’m speaking up for him because there are 500 other people in his situation,” said Kelssi Williams, who’s father Vic Williams was identified by the FBI as a participant in the Capitol siege that resulted in the death of five people.

“I don’t think that he should be punished, there are hundreds of people that should not be punished,” Williams said. “There was no forcing their way in, the police were told to stand down and they were not there.”

Williams faces charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, engaging in disruptive conduct and two charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

His daughter acknowledges he was there but says grouping him in with the violent protestors is a stretch.

“I think that the charges are very politically motivated, as are with all several hundred of the people going through this,” Williams said.

Williams is one of roughly 440 people arrested on charges related to Capitol breach. His daughter said his “harmless act of taking selfies” did not warrant charges from the federal government.

In fact, Williams is a non-profit owner who builds wells in third world countries.

“There was no violent intent, there was no police presence when he got there,” Williams said. “I don’t think it’s fair that we’re taking something so politically motivated and getting behind it instead of just looking at the facts.”

Surveillance footage shows Williams entering the Capitol building around 3:12 pm that day. But in his interview with the FBI on Feb. 10 with the FBI Williams denied ever going into the Capitol.

At the conclusion of his interview with the FBI agents, the complaint states, Williams, who owns a coffee roasting company, gave the interviewing agents two bags of coffee.

In an 18 minute video Williams posted that day while standing outside the Captiol Williams said he saw “smoke and fighting.”

Williams described his path to the front door of the Captiol building involved climbing up a wall and scaffolding before entering the building.

His daughter calls it a disservice to those who didn’t incite violence that day. She claims he got to the Capitol thirty minutes after Congress was escorted out.

Williams daughter is now calling on Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to intervene in their case.

“I’m proud of my dad, and I’m proud of every American patriot that wasn’t violent that did go to voice their opinion,” Williams said. “I think it’s incredibly unfair and a complete disservice to the American people to try and target someone just for a difference of opinion.”

Williams is the second person with Texoma ties we’ve told you about that has been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.

A 22-year-old Savoy man was arrested back in January for his role in the Capitol siege.

