Denison’s Music on Main begins Friday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Music on Main kicks off in Denison Friday.

This year’s free downtown summer concert series is being held again at Forest park to ensure enough space for social distancing.

For the next 10 weeks artists from out of state and right here in Texoma will be featured.

This weekend will feature a gospel group from Georgia.

”We have the Morrison Sisters from Georgia and it’s a gospel group. And we have really the last few years Denison Ministerial Alliance has partnered with us and made possible the kick-off with gospel,” said Donna Dow, Main Street Director.

The free outdoor concerts start at 7:30 p.m. every Friday night through July 30th.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.