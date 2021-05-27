Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Dodd City gears up for Regional Finals

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Dodd City Hornets are back in a familiar spot, as they gear up for the fourth round of the playoffs. They have now reached that mark for the third year in a row, which includes a trip to the state semi finals in 2019.

They have the experience, they know what it takes, now they’re ready to make it happen.

“The job’s not done until we get the ring on our finger,” said Dodd City pitcher Aaron Munger. “We’re staying focused to keep playing.”

“These guys have the drive, they come out here every day and work hard,” said Dodd City head coach Clint Lindsey. “The momentum they have in practice, everything about them, they just come out and make it happen.”

If you want to see the key to the Hornets success this season, look no further than the final scores in the playoffs. In the first three rounds, they have outscored their opponents 87-6. When you can do that, good things tend happen.

“We’ve got the pitchers that will throw strikes, get the ball in play, or sit them down,” said Dodd City center fielder Brayden Vaught. “We’ve got the infield that’s not afraid to make the plays we need. We’ve got good routine fielders in the outfield. Everybody is solid and ready to go.”

“These guys come out and make fundamental plays,” said Lindsey. “They do what it takes to win. We’re hitting, they put the ball in play. I feel like that has a lot to do with it.”

Dodd City will play Hubbard in a best of 3 series starting Thursday at Community high school.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
The Supreme Court agreed to let Oklahoma death row man stay in custody while court reconsiders...
As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice
A local expert in the beef supply chain explains those concerns and what they hope to see change.
Local expert explains meatpacking industry concerns
A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Latest News

North Lamar hosts three signings
Signing day at North Lamar High School
Sherman hires new soccer coach
Matt Ellis named Sherman Soccer coach
Dodd City-Hubbard Baseball Highlights Game 1
Dodd City-Hubbard Baseball Highlights Game 1
North Lamar hosts three signings
North Lamar hosts three signings
Sherman hires new soccer coach
Sherman hires new soccer coach