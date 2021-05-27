Dodd City gears up for Regional Finals

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Dodd City Hornets are back in a familiar spot, as they gear up for the fourth round of the playoffs. They have now reached that mark for the third year in a row, which includes a trip to the state semi finals in 2019.

They have the experience, they know what it takes, now they’re ready to make it happen.

“The job’s not done until we get the ring on our finger,” said Dodd City pitcher Aaron Munger. “We’re staying focused to keep playing.”

“These guys have the drive, they come out here every day and work hard,” said Dodd City head coach Clint Lindsey. “The momentum they have in practice, everything about them, they just come out and make it happen.”

If you want to see the key to the Hornets success this season, look no further than the final scores in the playoffs. In the first three rounds, they have outscored their opponents 87-6. When you can do that, good things tend happen.

“We’ve got the pitchers that will throw strikes, get the ball in play, or sit them down,” said Dodd City center fielder Brayden Vaught. “We’ve got the infield that’s not afraid to make the plays we need. We’ve got good routine fielders in the outfield. Everybody is solid and ready to go.”

“These guys come out and make fundamental plays,” said Lindsey. “They do what it takes to win. We’re hitting, they put the ball in play. I feel like that has a lot to do with it.”

Dodd City will play Hubbard in a best of 3 series starting Thursday at Community high school.

