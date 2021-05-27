Lake Texoma businesses anticipate busy start to summer season

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Lake Texoma businesses have a busy holiday weekend ahead of them. How they are anticipating the rest of summer business to flow.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and lakefront businesses are expecting busy crowds.

“Everyone’s trying to get out of the house, a lot of people are working remotely for their jobs,” said Monica Wolf, Director of Marketing for Tanglewood Resort.

2020 was an anomaly for resorts like Tanglewood and Grandpappy Point. Compared to previous years, Wolf said Tanglewood is on track for a busy holiday weekend.

“Everything’s going great for us, we’re sold out Saturday, we still have availability Friday and Sunday a little bit,” said Wolf.

“As far as the marina goes, all our rentals have been booked up for the weekend, for a couple months now. I mean we’re booked up and full for cabins, for boat rentals,” said Tyler Walston, Brand Manager for Grandpappy Point Resort & Marina.

Walston says 2020 was Grandpappy Point’s best year for rentals, and they expect to see the same, if not better this summer.

“We’re already poised to do better than that this year already before the summer’s even started,” said Walston.

Recreation spots all around Lake Texoma are quickly filling up reservations throughout the next few months.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said places like Eisenhower State Park get busy on summer weekends, especially for holidays. Like resorts and marinas, they say to book your day pass in advance to guarantee entrance to the park.

“Make your reservations in advance because it’s filling up. We’ve even had people calling this week trying to get in boat rentals or book a slip at Highport Marina, and a lot of places are already sold out,” said Wolf.

For these Lake Texoma businesses, summer has officially begun.

