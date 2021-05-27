Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested following an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old boy from near the entrance to Walmart on New Pointe Boulevard in Leland shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Leland Police responded to a reported kidnapping at 4:07 p.m. after several calls from people who witnessed a man attempting to take a child who was near one of the entrances to the store.

As the man attempted to carry the child away, the child’s mother was able to grab her child’s leg and prevent the abduction. The incident was caught on surveillance video, which was released on Thursday.

WATCH: The Leland Police Department released surveillance video that it says shows the attempted abduction of a child Wednesday at Walmart. https://bit.ly/3fTVUXn (Source: @Leland NC Police Department)

Posted by WECT News on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Police arrived on the scene at approximately 4:12 p.m. and arrested D’Vonta Robbins.

He was charged with the following:

  • second-degree kidnapping
  • assault on a child under the age of 12
  • resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer

He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say this appears to be an isolated incident. The Leland Police Department encourages the public to always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
The Supreme Court agreed to let Oklahoma death row man stay in custody while court reconsiders...
As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice
A local expert in the beef supply chain explains those concerns and what they hope to see change.
Local expert explains meatpacking industry concerns
A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College...
Biden’s $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of murder in Mollie Tibbetts killing
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Jay Grisamore's record-breaking mohawk requires hard work.
Man wears world’s tallest mohawk
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday