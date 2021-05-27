Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Rain Winds Down Friday

Pattern dries out for most of the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A line of heavy thunderstorms moved across Texoma Thursday night, dumping over an inch of rain in a number of locations, but fortunately producing very little wind or hail damage. The storms end before daybreak as a cold front allows drier and less humid air to take over for a couple of days.

A few showers are possible south of the Red River Friday but in general it should be dry and mild Friday through Sunday. Return flow brings a chance of rain back into the forecast (30%) for Memorial Day, and it looks rather stormy for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms, mainly southwest

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Memorial Day: 30% storms mainly west

Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 50% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 30% Thunderstorms

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
The Supreme Court agreed to let Oklahoma death row man stay in custody while court reconsiders...
As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice
A local expert in the beef supply chain explains those concerns and what they hope to see change.
Local expert explains meatpacking industry concerns
A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow