Rain Winds Down Friday
Pattern dries out for most of the weekend
A line of heavy thunderstorms moved across Texoma Thursday night, dumping over an inch of rain in a number of locations, but fortunately producing very little wind or hail damage. The storms end before daybreak as a cold front allows drier and less humid air to take over for a couple of days.
A few showers are possible south of the Red River Friday but in general it should be dry and mild Friday through Sunday. Return flow brings a chance of rain back into the forecast (30%) for Memorial Day, and it looks rather stormy for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: 30% Thunderstorms, mainly southwest
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
Memorial Day: 30% storms mainly west
Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms
Wednesday: 50% Thunderstorms
Thursday: 30% Thunderstorms
Tom Hale
Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority