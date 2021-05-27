Rain Winds Down Friday

A line of heavy thunderstorms moved across Texoma Thursday night, dumping over an inch of rain in a number of locations, but fortunately producing very little wind or hail damage. The storms end before daybreak as a cold front allows drier and less humid air to take over for a couple of days.

A few showers are possible south of the Red River Friday but in general it should be dry and mild Friday through Sunday. Return flow brings a chance of rain back into the forecast (30%) for Memorial Day, and it looks rather stormy for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms, mainly southwest

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Memorial Day: 30% storms mainly west

Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 50% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 30% Thunderstorms

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority