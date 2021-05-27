Sulphur Veterans Center honors fallen veterans during Memorial Day service

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Veterans Center hosted a Memorial Day Service for the first time since cancelling the event last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s a time of remembering, I suppose,” said Frida Flatt, who’s attending the service for her late husband, Bob Flatt.

Administrator Pam Arms said the center is letting freedom ring for the first time since canceling their service last year. But this year she said residents who passed away in 2019 and 2020 were recognized Wednesday.

“We’re just glad we’re able to do this, finally, this is very exciting for us,” said Arms.

Family and community members filled the parking lot of the veterans center for the first time since it closed its doors due to the pandemic.

“Once they go to be with God, there’s not much we can do for them except to thank God for them,” said Flatt.

Flatt said she was there with her grandchildren to honor her husband Bob.

“He lived to be 90 years old, he had a birthday in October and passed on in November,” said Flatt.

Bob was a Korean War Veteran who served in the Army. Frida said he passed away one month before their 42nd anniversary.

“He was just always a part of my life and I was a part of his,” said Flatt.

Arms said Memorial Day is a holiday to recognize all retired service members who passed and those who never made it out of uniform.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.