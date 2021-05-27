Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal person in suburban Dallas.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three police officers escaped major injury after they were fired upon by a man during a standoff at a home in a Dallas suburb.

Flower Mound police officers were responding to a call of a suicidal person when the 60-year-old man opened fire on them late Wednesday.

Police Chief Andy Kancel says the officers were wearing protective gear that prevented major injury.

The police chief says the man surrendered at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after a SWAT team fired tear gas into the home.

Kancel says one officer was struck by fragments, one was injured by glass after a bullet struck a ballistic shield and one was shot in the chest, but armor prevented major injury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
The Supreme Court agreed to let Oklahoma death row man stay in custody while court reconsiders...
As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice
A local expert in the beef supply chain explains those concerns and what they hope to see change.
Local expert explains meatpacking industry concerns
A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk

Latest News

They say it was the remains of a San Antonio woman, who was reported missing in 2017. (Source:...
Investigators identify severed head found 3 years ago in La.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College...
Biden’s $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of murder in Mollie Tibbetts killing
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Jay Grisamore's record-breaking mohawk requires hard work.
Man wears world’s tallest mohawk