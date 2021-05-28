903 Brewers excited for queso cookoff on Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Saturday will kick off the second annual Queso Cookoff at 903 Brewers in Sherman.

100% of the proceeds will go towards the Sherman Museum.

Owner of 903 Brewers, Jeremy Roberts, said he takes his kids there and is such a special place for the community to take part in.

To enter the queso cookoff is $25 and to be a taste tester is $10.

“We do everything that we can to give back to our community because our community supports us that’s what keeps us in business, so anything that we can do to support it, our community whether it’s these events, charity events, we donate beers to every event that we possibly can because it’s important for us to support them so they can support us,” Roberts said.

The contest begins at noon.

There will be live music, a T-Rex scull for the kids, and queso.

To sign up you can find the link here.

