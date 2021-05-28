Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

903 Brewers excited for queso cookoff on Saturday

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Saturday will kick off the second annual Queso Cookoff at 903 Brewers in Sherman.

100% of the proceeds will go towards the Sherman Museum.

Owner of 903 Brewers, Jeremy Roberts, said he takes his kids there and is such a special place for the community to take part in.

To enter the queso cookoff is $25 and to be a taste tester is $10.

“We do everything that we can to give back to our community because our community supports us that’s what keeps us in business, so anything that we can do to support it, our community whether it’s these events, charity events, we donate beers to every event that we possibly can because it’s important for us to support them so they can support us,” Roberts said.

The contest begins at noon.

There will be live music, a T-Rex scull for the kids, and queso.

To sign up you can find the link here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
The dramatic rescue in Austin, Texas, Monday was caught on body cam video.
WATCH: Officers rescue man from burning truck in Texas
There was a line out the door Friday morning with folks waiting to get a lunch table or...
Kathleen’s Kitchen closes after 27 years
While Oklahoma seems like an unusual place for Bigfoot to be, he does have some history in the...
Crew shoots Bigfoot documentary in Okla. as state legislator offers reward for live capture

Latest News

Camping and lodging reservations at Lake Murray State Park are completely booked leading into...
Lake Murray State Park’s lodging and camping reservations booked leading into Memorial Day
There was a line out the door Friday morning with folks waiting to get a lunch table or...
Kathleen’s Kitchen closes after 27 years
Local restaurants say they notice a boost in business during graduation season.
Businesses say graduation season boosts local economy
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected