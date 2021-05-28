Texoma Local
Businesses say graduation season boosts local economy

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Graduations continue this weekend starting with Sherman High School Friday tonight. This time of year brings in more business for local economy.

Graduation season means a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate. Local restaurants said this time of year they notice the boost in business.

“We definitely have seen an uptick in the last 2 weeks with all the graduations and parties going on,” said Jennifer Taylor, owner of BAY at the Lake.

Taylor said they just opened their restaurant this past year.

“Up until this year, we’ve always been catering for all of those special occasions and graduations and this time of year Memorial Day. This year we have all of that on top of having the restaurant open this year,” said Taylor.

She said their event space, used for private parties, can be rented out for graduation parties.

“We already have reservations for groups of 25, groups of 15, groups of 20 who are coming in to celebrate. And we provide a special cake for them and they come into the restaurant and secure a corner or a section of the restaurant for them to celebrate together,” said Taylor.

Old Iron Post manager Nick Marsico says this time last year, with graduations virtual or cancelled, crowds were slow.

“I’m hoping this year since everybody’s been a little restless that this year will be a little bit bigger than normal,” said Marsico.

Both restaurants say this time of year is always their busiest.

Marsico says they bring in extra staff whenever graduation season begins in Texoma.

“Tonight we have live music and with the graduation last weekend for Austin College and this weekend for Sherman, we see a pretty good influx of people come in and we’re really excited about that,” said Marsico.

Sherman High School graduation will take place at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium. Pottsboro High School’s ceremony is set for Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Jim Henderson Memorial Field. Both have inclement weather plans set and livestreams of the events online. Click here for Sherman High School’s graduation livestream. Click here for Pottsboro High School’s graduation livestream.

