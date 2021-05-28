Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available in theaters and to rent on Disney+ starting Friday.

This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live-action pic with Glenn Close for that matter).

Instead, this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

The fashion

The movie is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt stuffy London.

Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story.

But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
The Supreme Court agreed to let Oklahoma death row man stay in custody while court reconsiders...
As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice
A local expert in the beef supply chain explains those concerns and what they hope to see change.
Local expert explains meatpacking industry concerns
A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Latest News

They say it was the remains of a San Antonio woman, who was reported missing in 2017. (Source:...
Investigators identify severed head found 3 years ago in La.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College...
Biden’s $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of murder in Mollie Tibbetts killing
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Jay Grisamore's record-breaking mohawk requires hard work.
Man wears world’s tallest mohawk