Federal court dates set for accused killer for murders committed on tribal land

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Two weeks ago, a federal grand jury added eight more charges to the case against 22-year-old Kalup Born. He’s accused of killing Brenda Carter after a home invasion in 2017 where he kidnapped her and left the 70-year-old to die in a ditch.

Then while he was awaiting state trial, in the Pontotoc County Jail, prosecutors said he killed 42 year old Billy Johnson in 2020.

But thanks to the U-S Supreme court “McGirt” ruling, he’ll face justice in a federal courtroom for Carter’s on Sept. 8th.

Her son, JL has spent 4 years waiting for this day.

“This is the furthest we’ve ever been, y’know. Thinking and hoping that this will be over soon and justice will be served,” said JL.

In a 5 to 4 decision, the justices ruled that the state of Oklahoma Can not prosecute people accused of crimes against tribal citizens or suspects who are tribal citizens. Born Falls under the McGirt ruling because he’s a Chickasaw citizen.

“It aggravated me, but, you know, it’s a part of the process,” said JL.

While Born was in the Pontotoc County Jail, he ambushed Johnson in the shower room one week before Christmas last year.

Johnson’s sister, Sheli Courtney said her brother was in jail for violating a drug court sanction.

“He stomped on him. I want to say, they told us 26 times. He was put on life support and passed away five days later,” said Courtney.

Courtney said she was on the line during a video teleconference Thursday while Born got his trial date for Johnson on July 13th.

“We prayed about it and we’re just leaving it up to God to take care of what needs to be taken care of,” said Courtney.

Born is in federal custody in Muskogee County Jail.

