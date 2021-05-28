Texoma Local
Kathleen’s Kitchen closes after 27 years

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday was the last day for business at Kathleen’s Kitchen.

There was a line out the door Friday morning with folks waiting to get a lunch table or take-out from the bakery.

The Tuggle family said it was bittersweet day, and they’re grateful for the community’s support over the last 27 years.

Owner, Kathleen Tuggle said she has been overwhelmed with emotion.

“We couldn’t even keep up making things almost 24 hours a day. But we really have tried to get enough things for everybody to have something. I just can’t even express the emotion that we all feel. I’m just so grateful,” said Tuggle.

Tuggle said she won’t be releasing another cookbook with more of her recipes, in case her daughters decide to re-open in the future.

