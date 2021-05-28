Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Matt Ellis named Sherman Soccer coach

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Matt Ellis has been named the new boys soccer coach for Sherman High School.

Ellis joins the Bearcat program after previously serving as the head coach at Anna High School where he helped guide the program to a district title in 2019 and seven playoff appearances. He also served as head coach at Newman Smith and worked as an assistant at McKinney.

Ellis replaces Chico Aleman, who coached the Bearcats for 38 years.

