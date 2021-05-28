Matt Ellis named Sherman Soccer coach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Matt Ellis has been named the new boys soccer coach for Sherman High School.

Ellis joins the Bearcat program after previously serving as the head coach at Anna High School where he helped guide the program to a district title in 2019 and seven playoff appearances. He also served as head coach at Newman Smith and worked as an assistant at McKinney.

Ellis replaces Chico Aleman, who coached the Bearcats for 38 years.

