Oklahoma Wildlife Dept. hopes to bring elk back to Carter County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is researching a project to reestablish an elk herd in Carter County.

Elk herds used to roam every county in Oklahoma, but along with bears, deer, and turkey, they began disappearing in the late 1800s and early 1900s as settlers moved westward.

Micah Holmes with the Wildlife Department said those animals made a comeback, and elk can too.

“Many people don’t realize that there weren’t deer in Oklahoma in the twenties and thirties.,” Holmes said. “But they’re having a great population now.”

Elk already live in Southwest Oklahoma, there’s not even a hunting quota in part of the western zone. But in the eastern zone, it’s a different story. Just five elk can be hunted each year in the Southeast zone.

Holmes said bringing back elk to Carter County would help the ecosystem.

" They help keep the grasses and forage in a good carrying capacity for the land,” Holmes said. “Many people love to see them and hear an elk bugle. So they’re a real sign that the landscape and habitat is healthy.”

The wildlife department has been surveying to see if landowners like the idea. Holmes said so far the response has been positive.

“We’re still in the research phase, we’re just exploring this and seeing what’s possible biologically and what the landscape may be able to handle,” Holmes said.

Holmes said there’s still more planning for the project.

“Eventually, we would hope that whenever there’s a population of any big game animal that people could be able to hunt those animals,” Holmes said. “Our general philosophy here is to provide as much hunting opportunity as we can for Oklahoma hunters.”

Give the wildlife department your feedback on the elk herd reestablishment project here.

