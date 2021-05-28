Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Oklahoma Wildlife Dept. hopes to bring elk back to Carter County

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is researching a project to reestablish an elk herd in Carter County.

Elk herds used to roam every county in Oklahoma, but along with bears, deer, and turkey, they began disappearing in the late 1800s and early 1900s as settlers moved westward.

Micah Holmes with the Wildlife Department said those animals made a comeback, and elk can too.

“Many people don’t realize that there weren’t deer in Oklahoma in the twenties and thirties.,” Holmes said. “But they’re having a great population now.”

Elk already live in Southwest Oklahoma, there’s not even a hunting quota in part of the western zone. But in the eastern zone, it’s a different story. Just five elk can be hunted each year in the Southeast zone.

Holmes said bringing back elk to Carter County would help the ecosystem.

" They help keep the grasses and forage in a good carrying capacity for the land,” Holmes said. “Many people love to see them and hear an elk bugle. So they’re a real sign that the landscape and habitat is healthy.”

The wildlife department has been surveying to see if landowners like the idea. Holmes said so far the response has been positive.

“We’re still in the research phase, we’re just exploring this and seeing what’s possible biologically and what the landscape may be able to handle,” Holmes said.

Holmes said there’s still more planning for the project.

“Eventually, we would hope that whenever there’s a population of any big game animal that people could be able to hunt those animals,” Holmes said. “Our general philosophy here is to provide as much hunting opportunity as we can for Oklahoma hunters.”

Give the wildlife department your feedback on the elk herd reestablishment project here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
The Supreme Court agreed to let Oklahoma death row man stay in custody while court reconsiders...
As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice
A local expert in the beef supply chain explains those concerns and what they hope to see change.
Local expert explains meatpacking industry concerns
A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Latest News

Water main break repairs underway in Durant
Tribal members react to Rep. Cole's new bill to allow Chickasaw and Cherokee Nations to partner...
Tribal members react to Rep. Cole new bill
Two weeks ago, a federal grand jury added 8 more charges to the case against 22-year-old Kalup...
Federal court dates set for accused killer for murders committed on tribal land
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and lakefront businesses are expecting...
Lake Texoma businesses anticipate busy start to summer season