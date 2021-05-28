Texoma Local
Friendly Skies Sat-Sun, Storms Threaten on Memorial Day

A “2 out of 3″ kind of weekend
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Drier air is filtering southward behind our Friday morning cold front, this provides a fairly dry and stable pattern. Expect a good amount of sunshine for your Saturday! We’ll have a pleasantly cool Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s and light winds.

Those winds begin to turn to the southeast by Sunday and clouds will be on the increase during the day, but with only a very small chance of a shower at 10%. Unfortunately, a series of weak upper waves and returning Gulf moisture make for increasing rain chances on Memorial Day. The rain begins in the west and moves eastward later in the day.

Heavier rain with greater coverage moves in Tuesday. Tuesday’s rainfall may be to the tune of several inches, so rather soggy conditions persist as we move into the month of June.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Partly cloudy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 10% Showers

Memorial Day: 60% storms west to 20% east

Tuesday: 70% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 20% Thunderstorms

Friday: 20% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

