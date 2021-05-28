Texoma Local
Signing day at North Lamar High School

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) -It was signing day at North Lamar High School as several students signed their letters of intent to play at the college level.

Jaycie Hall is headed to the University of Texas at Arlington to play softball for the Mavericks.

Macy Richardson will continue her softball career at Paris Junior College.

Panther baseball player Matthew Scott is headed to Cameron University to play for the Aggies.

