Water main break repairs underway in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant is in the process of repairing a main line break which is affecting customers.

The city says some customers will be out of water and some may experience only low pressure until the leak has been repaired.

The city does not have an estimated time for the completion of repairs but said they will continue to post status updates on the City of Durant Official Facebook page.

