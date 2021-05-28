Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Water main break repairs underway in Durant

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant is in the process of repairing a main line break which is affecting customers.

The city says some customers will be out of water and some may experience only low pressure until the leak has been repaired.

The city does not have an estimated time for the completion of repairs but said they will continue to post status updates on the City of Durant Official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong
The Supreme Court agreed to let Oklahoma death row man stay in custody while court reconsiders...
As The Supreme Court reconsiders McGirt, family reconsiders justice
A local expert in the beef supply chain explains those concerns and what they hope to see change.
Local expert explains meatpacking industry concerns
A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Latest News

Tribal members react to Rep. Cole's new bill to allow Chickasaw and Cherokee Nations to partner...
Tribal members react to Rep. Cole new bill
Two weeks ago, a federal grand jury added 8 more charges to the case against 22-year-old Kalup...
Federal court dates set for accused killer for murders committed on tribal land
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is researching a project to reestablish an elk...
Oklahoma Wildlife Dept. hopes to bring elk back to Carter County
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and lakefront businesses are expecting...
Lake Texoma businesses anticipate busy start to summer season