Knights of Columbus hold 911 memorial presentation

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Saturday morning the Knights of Columbus group held a special memorial presentation at the Calvary Cemetery in Denison to honor those who lost their life 20 years ago on 911

“A lot of pride, a lot of pride, that flag means a lot to me, to all of us,” Chris Sanders said.

Sanders is the Second Vice Commander of Post 62 in Denison, he served in the military from ’89 to ’90.

After his service, he worked as a police officer.

“20 years ago our nation came under attack, I was actually a police officer at the time so it really was pretty special to see these guys come out and bagpipes and everything,” Sanders said.

Saturday, The Knights of Columbus group held a special presentation at the Calvary Cemetery to honor the veterans that have passed.

The Sherman Fire-Rescue Pipe Band performed, the raising and lowering of the flags, and the Columbian Squires put american flags on each veterans tombstone.

“Well I think about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness so that’s really what we are out here trying to emulate so people understand to never never turn your back on this flag,” Mike Riley said.

Riley is the Faithful Navigator in the Knights of Columbus group and says for the last six years they have laid flags on the veterans sites and will continue to do so. But with this year marking the 20th anniversary of 911, he wanted to do something special.

“Make sure we never forget how important it is to represent this flag and what it stands for,” Riley said.

“Well you know you hear a lot of people say “happy Memorial Day” I don’t say that, I say ‘thank you Memorial Day”, just for the people that fought for our freedom,” Sanders said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.