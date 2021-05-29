Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Lake Murray State Park’s lodging and camping reservations booked leading into Memorial Day

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - Camping and lodging reservations at Lake Murray State Park are completely booked leading into Memorial Day.

Visitors like Brett Martin of Lawton plan to spend the Memorial Day weekend at the Martins Landing Campground. He’s there with his wife, friends and kids, Averie and Sierra.

“We’re out here camping, this is my first time camping and I’m tryin’ to put this tent together with no directions,” said Martin.

Martin said his wife planned the trip and reserved their spot three months before they made landfall Friday.

Murray State Park Lodge Manager, Michael Cooley said if Brett and his family didn’t reserve ahead of time, then he wouldn’t have been on the lake.

“There’s no room, not at all, No camping, RV, no lodge, no cabins, sold out,” said Cooley.

Just Friday Alone, he had to turn down dozens of people because they were full. He said everything is booked for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

“But! Definitely call and get on the waitlist, because people cancel,” said Cooley.

Cooley said the park is still opening for those wanting to come by, but he’s asking people to plan to be safe if they get into the water.

He said they can find free life vets to barrow at every campground, beach or water attraction.

Martin and his family say they plan to do just that and pay tribute to veterans who’ve passed away.

“I’m thankful everyday for what they do for us and for our freedom, it’s a very important thing,” said Martin.

