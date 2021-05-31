Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
Agent to AP: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from French Open
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Hundreds gather on 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Nations begin 3 weeks of grueling climate talks online