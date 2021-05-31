Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Anna veteran saves American flag from highway

By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American flag laying in the middle of the highway in the rain.

“I thought it was a t-shirt or something then I thought ‘maybe that was a flag, man that’s messed up,’” said Kevin White.

He circled back around, picked up the tattered flag and waved it to the approval of oncoming drivers, before putting it in the back of his car.

“I’m a Marine Corp veteran, I was like I’m not going to have the flag just sitting here on the highway,” White said.

White served in the Marine Corps as an aircraft firefighter and rescue specialist. He was stationed in Hawaii from 2003 to 2007.

Saving the flag from the rain Monday was his own rescue mission.

“I had buddies I ended up serving with that didn’t make it back home and it’s just an emotional day,” White said. “Luckily there wasn’t a whole lot of traffic so I stopped and grabbed the flag.”

As he packed up the flag in the back of his car he recorded a message to his fellow veterans.

“Love you guys, thanks for serving,” White said. “It’s a horrible way for the American flag to get treated here on the highway. Love you guys.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
The daughter of a Texoma man facing federal charges for his role in the storming of the US...
Daughter of Texoma man facing federal charges for role in Capitol riot says feds were wrong

Latest News

Saving the flag from the rain Monday was his own rescue mission.
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway
One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
In honor of the 20th anniversary of 911, the Knights of Columbus held a special memorial...
Knights of Columbus hold 911 memorial presentation
Camping and lodging reservations at Lake Murray State Park are completely booked leading into...
Lake Murray State Park’s lodging and camping reservations booked leading into Memorial Day