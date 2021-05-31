Dodd City ready for state tournament run

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) -The Dodd City Lady Hornets are no strangers to the big stages. The girls basketball team won the state title this spring, and made finals appearances in four of the last five seasons. Now the softball team is making it’s second consecutive appearance in the state tournament. With experience to lean on this time around, they believe they can do something special.

“Freshman year, I feel like we were just so excited, we were there,” said Dodd City pitcher Tori Dotson. “I think this year, since we’re experienced, we’re not going to freak out as much. We’re just going to take a deep breath and play the game.”

“They’re just focused on doing there job. Kind of like when we won regionals. It was expected,” head coach Bruce Mauppin said. “We were excited, but it wasn’t like we were surprised it happened. The experience definitely pays off.”

The Lady Hornets are 15-3 this year with their only losses coming to teams in class 2A. They’ve accomplished a lot of great things, but their secret to the season is something you can’t teach.

“We have pretty good chemistry,” said short stop Lindsey Mauppin. “We work well together, and lift each other up all the time, and get each other hype.”

“The kids are committed to working, their committed to doing the things it takes to win,” said coach Mauppin. “They don’t make excuses. They don’t find reasons they don’t win, they do what it takes to win. It’s all the kids. It’s thier attitude, their work ethic. It makes my job easy.”

Dodd City will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday at McCombs Field at The University of Texas.

