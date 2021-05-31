Texoma Local
Agent to AP: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from French Open

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she withdraws from the French Open.(Source: CNN/file)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris.

A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware that Osaka had formally withdrawn from the field.

