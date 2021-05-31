One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting

ANLTERS, Oklahoma (KXII) - OSBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Antlers Sunday morning.

Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said it happened at 2:45 a.m. during a traffic stop just west of Antlers.

During the traffic stop, he states the suspects led deputies on a chase for several miles through rural roads in Pushmataha.

Deputies say when the suspect stopped his vehicle, he attempted to hit a deputy with his car.

That’s when he says one deputy fired at the suspect, killing him.

This is an ongoing investigation with OSBI.

