One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANLTERS, Oklahoma (KXII) - OSBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Antlers Sunday morning.
Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said it happened at 2:45 a.m. during a traffic stop just west of Antlers.
During the traffic stop, he states the suspects led deputies on a chase for several miles through rural roads in Pushmataha.
Deputies say when the suspect stopped his vehicle, he attempted to hit a deputy with his car.
That’s when he says one deputy fired at the suspect, killing him.
This is an ongoing investigation with OSBI.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.