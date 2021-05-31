Texoma Baseball and Softball Pairings for June 1-5

(KXII) - Here’s a look at the baseball and softball pairings for the remaining Texoma teams.

Softball:

Dodd City vs. Bloomburg

State Semifinal: Tuesday, June 1 @ McCombs Field 10:00 a.m.

State Championship (If Dodd City Advances): Wednesday, June 2 @ McCombs Field 4:00 p.m.

Baseball:

Gunter vs. Atlanta

Game 1: Wednesday, June 2 @ Mike Carter Field 6:00 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, June 3 @ Community High School 6:00 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, June 4 @ Community High School 6:00 p.m.

Lindsay vs. Bosqueville

Thursday, June 3 @ L.D. Bell High School 7:00 p.m.

