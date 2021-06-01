Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

“Howie the Hospice Dog” helps nurses, caregivers de-stress

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Working in hospice can be difficult, sometimes even heartbreaking, but Cross Timbers Hospice in Ardmore found a way to boost morale and save a shelter pet.

It all started when the workers found a dog in the parking lot.

“It’s not unusual for hospice workers to have a heart of caring,” Fryer said. “Whether its an animal or a person, and so just seeing his little face and thinking what if we brought him here and gave him a home.”

The dog stayed with them for several days, and they noticed something.

“Our executive director noticed how impactful having the dog in the facility was. And he suggested maybe we should get a dog.”

The first place they looked? The Ardmore Animal Care Facebook page.

“It’s not unusual for hospice workers to have a heart of caring,” Fryer said. “Whether its an animal or a person, and so just seeing his little face and thinking what if we brought him here and gave him a home.”

Soft and quiet with a gentle demeanor, Howie was the perfect fit for the job.

“I was the newest employee until Howie came along,” Fryer said. “Somebody said you know he needs a name badge and so our HR department made him a name badge.”

Right now Howie is helping the nurses and caregivers.

“They’re going into these homes with terminally ill patients, and they’re able to just have Howie here,” Fryer said. “To just have that release, lower the stress level and then go in the home and help patients.”

Soon he’ll be helping more members of the community.

“We plan on getting him certified for therapy so we can take him into the nursing homes and the assisted living or anywhere someone might want to meet Howie the Hospice Dog,” Fryer said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American...
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

Latest News

Texoma drivers react to construction on Highway US 75
Texomans react to new highway US 75 construction
Splash pad open in Sherman after 20 months closed
Splash pad open in Sherman after 20 months closed
Experts say recent rain is recipe for mosquitoes
Experts say recent rain is recipe for mosquitoes
An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American...
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway