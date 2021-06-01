Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a...
Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.(Source: Krispy Kreme, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

According to the White House, more than half of adults in America are already vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 70% of them given at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme says it’s happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

The promotion helps keep the chain high profile as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company announced its plans last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American...
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd’s death