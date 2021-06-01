Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity

By KVVU staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - The next time people go to Las Vegas, they can expect it to look a lot like 2019.

Sin City is open for business, returning to pre-pandemic guidelines starting Tuesday.

People can expect live music, full tables and their favorite restaurant looking like life before the pandemic.

“When people come into Bella Vita, they feel like they’re back at home, not worried about all of the restrictions and causing a lot of, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go back,’” said Eric Cohee, general manager at Bella Vita.

The restaurant at The District in Henderson is coming off its busiest weekend in a year and says that will carry on this summer with no social distancing requirements and no cap on customers.

“We have plenty of room, and like I said we’re adding a lot more tables too so we can take a lot more reservations,” said manager Nina Neville.

Klaus Gastager, vice president of Hofbrauhaus, said the restaurant had never been shut down for a day in its 17-year history before the pandemic.

“So it was quite heartbreaking to shut operations down for 15 months,” he said.

Its customer base is 80 percent tourists, so the beer hall and restaurant decided a few months back they would wait to reopen June1. That allowed for a full, grand return.

“The great beerhouse culture, together again and listen to the music, dance if you want, sing along and it’s just going to be a great party again,” Gastager said.

The lifting of all restrictions opens the door to full venues. Starting June 10, the Las Vegas Ballpark will operate at 100 percent for Aviators games.

Live music events at the Downtown Las Vegas event center will not require negative COVID tests or a vaccine to get in.

“I know when I first went back to the gym not wearing a mask, I was a little bit like, ‘OK,’” said one resident. “But it’s fine, I’m getting used to it. You have to adjust; its like ripping a Band-Aid off, you just got to do it.”

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American...
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd’s death
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character.
Girl celebrates birthday with Lion King death cake