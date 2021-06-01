A Showery 7-Day

Low pressure passing to our east is allowing for a cool northwesterly flow, making for an unusually cool pattern for early summer. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

An upper-level trough will pass over a partly cloudy and warm Wednesday triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms, odds for rain are at 40%.

The driest period is expected Thursday and Friday with just a small chance of rain during these two days. A slow-moving upper low and plenty of low-level moisture set the stage for a prolonged rain event beginning Saturday and continuing on and off into early next week. So after a lucky break from the rain last Saturday and Sunday, it looks like the coming weekend may be quite wet.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday: 20% Showers

Saturday: 40% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 60% Thunderstorms

Monday: 60% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority