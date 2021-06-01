Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

A Showery 7-Day

Thursday and Friday will probably be our driest days
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low pressure passing to our east is allowing for a cool northwesterly flow, making for an unusually cool pattern for early summer. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

An upper-level trough will pass over a partly cloudy and warm Wednesday triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms, odds for rain are at 40%.

The driest period is expected Thursday and Friday with just a small chance of rain during these two days. A slow-moving upper low and plenty of low-level moisture set the stage for a prolonged rain event beginning Saturday and continuing on and off into early next week. So after a lucky break from the rain last Saturday and Sunday, it looks like the coming weekend may be quite wet.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday: 20% Showers

Saturday:  40% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 60% Thunderstorms

Monday: 60% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American...
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow