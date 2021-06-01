Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Sam’s Club bringing back free samples

Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.
Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.(Source: WSB via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is bringing back free samples to stores nationwide after pausing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company on Tuesday announced its program for sampling and in-store product demonstrations, officially called Taste & Tips, will re-launch this week.

“Initially, Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples,” Sam’s Club said in a news release.

The program has been around for more than 35 years. It was paused in March 2020 out of health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs,” Megan Crozier, the chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club, said in the release.

One of those new sampling experiences is a food truck that will tour the central U.S. this summer, offering samples from the company’s Member’s Mark brand.

Sam’s Club also said it’s “testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that bring sampling directly to members as they check out, visit the member services desk or use Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Bois d'Ark Lake filling up sooner than expected due to large amounts of rainfall North Texas...
Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected
An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American...
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd’s death