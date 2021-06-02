Denison police arrest Arkansas man for human trafficking

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police arrested an Arkansas man for human trafficking over the weekend.

Jail records show Lee Edward Hall of Alma, Arkansas, was booked into the Grayson County Jail Sunday morning for compelling prostitution by force and trafficking of a person.

An Arkansas TV station reports Hall was arrested for the same charges in Fayetteville in 2017.

We reached out to Denison police for more information on this arrest, but didn’t hear back.

As of Wednesday morning, Hall remains in the Grayson County Jail on bonds totaling $250,000.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.