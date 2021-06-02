Gunter reaches regional final for the first time since 2004

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - For the first time since 2004, Gunter baseball is back in the regional finals. They’ve come close in years past, but the wait is now over.

“I’ve always had the dream of playing this far,” said Gunter center fielder Garrett Vogel. “The fact is, it’s like breaking a curse. Since we haven’t been since 2004, it’s been a blessing honestly.”

“When you have a young team, you throw it out there, and let them know it’s obtainable,” said Gunter baseball coach Daryl Hellman. “It’s there if you’ll work hard, practice hard, do the right things during the game. We’ve kept them fully aware of what the next round could look like. But they’ve been extremely mature in the fact that they take care of the first game that’s on the plate before you get to the next one.”

The Tigers have found just about every possible way to win, from extra innings, to come from behind victories, they’ve done it all. With a best of 3 series starting up, and a trip to state on the line, now is the perfect time to be playing their best ball.

“We’re playing really good baseball,” said Gunter third baseman Cade Dodson. “We’re solid on the field everywhere. We can hit when we need to. We’re just all around good right now.”

“I knew their potential, I knew their love for the game,” said Hellman. “But still, you don’t know how they’re going to grow and mature at this level, and be able to make plays and win games like we’ve done. It’s been exciting, I’m proud to watch them step up and go through that.”

Gunter’s regional final series against Atlanta will start Wednesday at Mike Carter field in Tyler. Game’s 2 and 3 will take place at Community High School Thursday and Friday. All games will start at 6:00.

