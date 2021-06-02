Texoma Local
OSBI identifies suspect killed in Pushmataha Co. officer-involved shooting

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation identified Tuesday the man a deputy shot dead after a pursuit in Pushmataha County over the weekend.

According to the OSBI, when a deputy tried to pull over Hank Miller, 48, of Antlers just before 3 a.m. Sunday, he took off, leading deputies on a chase for several miles.

When Miller finally stopped and they were removing his passenger from the vehicle, he took off again, hitting a deputy with his vehicle.

Another deputy then shot Miller. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy that was hit was not seriously injured.

The OSBI says they will not release the names of the deputies involved unless the district attorney determines charges should be filed.

