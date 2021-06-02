Texoma Local
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t commented publicly on the decision. An announcement is expected later Wednesday.

Stadium first reported news of Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships, most recently in 2015. With 1,170 victories, he is the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history, with 1,097 of them coming during his 41 years with the Blue Devils.

Duke missed the NCAA Tournament this past season for the first time since 1995, but the Blue Devils welcome one of the nation’s top recruiting classes for the coming season.

Scheyer played for Krzyzewski from 2006-10, with his last season resulting in his mentor’s fourth NCAA title. Scheyer joined the Duke staff for the 2013-14 season and rose to his current role following the 2017-18 season.

Scheyer served as interim coach last year for Duke when Krzyzewski was sidelined for a January win against Boston College due to COVID-19 protocols. Scheyer has never been a college head coach.

The news comes almost two months to the day that another Hall of Famer in the state — North Carolina’s Roy Williams — announced his retirement after 33 seasons as a head coach with Kansas and the Tar Heels. UNC also turned to a former player on the bench, elevating Hubert Davis to take over in his first time as a major college head coach.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

