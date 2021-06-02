Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Splash pad open in Sherman after 20 months closed

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Splash Family Aquatic center at Fairview park in Sherman is open for the season.

The swimming pool reopened Tuesday, after 20 months of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sherman Parks and Recreation Coordinator Dylan Johnson says they’re ready to have both guests, and staff members return to work.

“We’re very fortunate here in Sherman,” said Johnson. “We actually have a good supply of staff and life guards, we’re training thirteen guards this week and that will pretty much max us out on life guards.”

Families visiting the splash pad told News 12 that they’re excited to be back at the pool, enjoying their favorite summer activities.

“Yes! It’s amazing, we’re so excited to be back outside and not cooped up with the kids,” said Selena Ledesma. “They’re glad to be out for the first time and having fun!”

You can visit the splash pad seven days a week. The hours of operation are listed below:

Mondays: 12 to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays: 12 to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 12 to 6 p.m.

Thursdays: 12 to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 12 to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 to 6 p.m.

Sundays: 1 to 6 p.m.

