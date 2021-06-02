Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Texoma drivers react to construction on Highway US 75
More sections of US-75 in Sherman to close this week due to construction
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American...
Anna veteran saves American flag from highway
One person dead, OSBI investigates officer-involved-shooting

Latest News

Governor Kevin Stitt
Oklahoma high court strikes down governor’s Medicaid plan
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time