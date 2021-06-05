Texoma Local
Expert Advice
LA-to-Nashville flight passengers detain man who tried to breach cockpit

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico on Friday afternoon after a passenger tried to break into the cockpit.

The airline says the unruly passenger was on Flight 386 when he made the attempt on the locked cockpit but other passengers and crew members detained him.

The plane was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport where the man was arrested.

The FBI is investigating. No one was injured.

